Noreen Clifford née Murphy, Barleymount East, Killarney and late of Knockasartnett, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Sunday (Jan 5th) from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.  Removal at 8.30pm on Sunday to the Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney.  Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

