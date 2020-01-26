Reposing at Quill’s Funeral Home, Kilgarvan on Monday from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Followed by removal at 8:00 pm to Saint Patrick’s Church, Kilgarvan. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local Cemetery, Kilgarvan
Former Taoiseach says in-depth study needed before border poll can be considered
Bertie Ahern says there must be an in-depth study of how the whole system of a United Ireland would work before any consideration can...
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESThere was plenty of action around the country in the Allianz National Football and Hurling Leagues today.In Division One of the football Tyrone...
St Brendans Park U12A in Sedriano World Cup
St Brendan's Park FC are heading to Italy in April to take part in the a new global soccer tournament.The Tralee side's Under 12s...
Decision on IT Tralee’s proposed merger with CIT due in second quarter of 2020
A decision on IT Tralee's proposed merger with CIT is due in the second quarter of this year.The Munster Technological University is the planned...
