Burial will take place on Thursday June 27th in Long Island.
Terrace Talk – June 24th, 2019
On this week's Terrace Talk, a studio panel of Liam Brosnan, Denny Long & John analyze Kerry's victories over Cork in the Munster Football...
Nora Sullivan née Foley, Long Island, New York and formerly of Ballyconry, Lisselton.
All elective surgeries at University Hospital Kerry tomorrow cancelled
All elective surgeries at University Hospital Kerry tomorrow have been cancelled as a result of the strike action.SIPTU members, including chefs, catering assistants, porters,...
Killarney GP unhappy with lack of information on strike
A Killarney GP isn't happy with the HSE's lack of information on tomorrow's strike.Dr Gary Stack says the HSE hasn't made contact about the...
Sexual offences reported in Kerry increase by over 40% in one year
The number of sexual offences reported in Kerry has increased by over 40% in one year.The Central Statistics Office has released crime figures relating...
Paul Nagle Back In WRC
Kerry’s Paul Nagle is back in the World Rally Championship.He and Craig Breen are to compete for Hyundai at Rally Finland, the ninth round...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERDerby have given Chelsea permission to speak to Frank Lampard about becoming their new manager.Chelsea's record goalscorer is the favourite to succeed Maurizio Sarri,...
Holders Lixnaw Paired With Ballyheigue In County Senior Hurling Championship
Holders Lixnaw have been paired with Ballyheigue in Round 1 of the Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Hurling Championship.Kilmoyley are to play Causeway, Ballyduff meet...