Nora Quirke nee Chawke, Ballaugh, Abbeyfeale and formerly of Clounleharde, Ballyhahill

reposing at Hartnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Thursday from 5 to 8pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Reilig Ida Naofa Cemetery, Abbeyfeale Family flowers only, Donations if desired to St. Ita’s Daycare Centre, Abbeyfeale. Enquiries to Finucane’s Funeral Directors, Moyvane.