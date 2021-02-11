Nora Philomena (Phil) Hickey nee Dowling of Knocknagoshel Village, Tralee and formerly of Stradbally, Castlegregory,

A private family Requiem Mass for Phil will take place tomorrow, Friday, February 12th in St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel At 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery Knocknagoshel. Live streaming available on the St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel Facebook page.

Philomena (Phil) was predeceased by her sisters, Kitty and Angela, and son-in-law, Noel Roche. Beloved wife of Laurence (Lar) Hickey, much loved mother of Michelle, John and Laura and adoring nan of her eight grandchildren: Larry, Meagan, Clodagh, Cian, Neil, Holly, Jack and Alex. Phil will be sadly missed by her son-in-law Francie, daughter-in-law Claire, Michelle’s partner Michael, brothers: Jack, Tom and Der, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Phil Rest in Peace

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

