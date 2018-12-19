Nora O’Sullivan nee Dooley, Ballyspillane, Killarney

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Thursday evening from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem mass on Friday morning at 10.30am.

