Nora O’Brien née Crowley, Glounacopple, Kilcummin and late of Knockacorrin, Currow.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Friday (Jan 31st) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.  Removal at 6.30pm on Friday evening to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin.  Requiem mass will take place on Saturday morning at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kilcummin, Killarney.

