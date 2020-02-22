Nora O’ Donoghue, 30 Taobh Linn, Kenmare and formerly of Kealmore, Clonkeen, Killarney

Reposing at O’ Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Monday evening from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm. Followed by removal to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Kerry Parent’s and Friends Association care of O’ Connor’s Funeral Directors, Kenmare