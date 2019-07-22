Nora ‘NoNo’ Healy nee Murphy, Lewis Road, Killarney and late of Shinnagh, Rathmore

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Tuesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Rathmore Cemetery.
Latest News
“I’ll Name Illegal Money Lenders in the Dáil” – July 22nd, 2019
Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris says threats of violence have been made against vulnerable and that a debt, that was originally €1,000, cost €30,000...
Love Island Has Raised Awareness of Unhealthy Relationships – July 22nd, 2019
General Manager of Adapt, Kerry Women’s Refuge, Catherine Casey, says anything that gets people talking about what is unhealthy in a relationship is a...
Why the Problem with Overcrowding at UHK? – July 22nd, 2019
Last Friday, the hospital issues the warning, advising people not to attend the emergency department unless it’s a genuine emergency. Fianna Fail TD John...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
GOLFShane Lowry's Open Championship triumph has seen him crack the world's top 20 golfersThe Offaly golfer jumps 16 places to 17th in...
Killarney Man On Top Of The Podium After Victory In Down Rally
Killarney's Noel O Sullivan was on the top step of the podium at the Down Rally over the weekend.He was in the Co-Drivers...
County League Division 3 Round Up
St Senan’s v Keel Score. St Senans 0.13 to Keel 1.09 Senans opened the scoring in the 2nd minute and Keel replied in the 4th minute....