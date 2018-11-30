Nora Murphy née O’Sullivan, Lower Waterville & Late of Churchtown, Co. Cork.

Waking in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville this evening (Fri Nov 30th) from 6pm to 8.45pm followed by removal to St. Finian’s Church, Waterville. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery Waterville. Family flowers only please donations if desired to the ISPCA. Enquiries to O’Dwyer Undertakers.