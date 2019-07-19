Nora Mulvihill nee Reidy, Toureendonnell, Athea, Co. Limerick.

reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea on Saturday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea. Requiem mass on Sunday at 12.30. Burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Palliative Care and Friends of St. Ita’s.

