Reposing at her residence at Gortnagross, Athea, ( Eircode-V94 Y7XN), on Monday (Dec. 9th), from 4pm – 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning (Dec.10th), from her residence to St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Events around the county cancelled as red weather alert takes effect
Several events have been cancelled today as a result of the red alert.The Laune Anglers AGM which was due to take place at 2pm...
Win For Kerry In Oscar Traynor Trophy
Kerry have kept their qualification hopes alive with a victory over Limerick this afternoon.Kerry won out 4-3 in Mounthawk Park.Padraig Harnett watched the action...
Listowel Gardaí urge the public to stay indoors as Storm Atiyah hits Kerry
Gardaí in Listowel are reminding drivers to remain vigilant this afternoon with reports of a fallen tree in the area.The Listowel to Duagh road...
Munster Beat Saracens In Heineken Champions Cup Pool Game
Munster added another win to their Champions Cup campaign last night.It was a tight, low scoring affair, but Munster came out on top 10-3.Mike...
Irish Rail staff dealing with technical issue at Minish railway gates
Irish Rail staff are dealing with a technical problem at the railway gates at Minish in Killarney.The gates failed to open after coming down...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update
Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card