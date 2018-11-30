Nora McAuliffe, née Tierney, Lower Athea, Athea, Co. Limerick

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea on Saturday evening from 6:00om to 8:30pm. Removal at 8;30pm to St. Bartholomew’s Church Athea. Requiem Mass will take place on Sunday at 1:00pm. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations if desired in lieu of flowers to Family Carers Ireland (Limerick Branch)

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR