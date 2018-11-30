Nora McAuliffe, née Tierney, Lower Athea, Athea, Co. Limerick

Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea on Saturday evening from 6:00om to 8:30pm. Removal at 8;30pm to St. Bartholomew’s Church Athea. Requiem Mass will take place on Sunday at 1:00pm. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations if desired in lieu of flowers to Family Carers Ireland (Limerick Branch)
All Games In 2019 Munster Senior Football Championship To Be Played On Saturdays
All games in the 2019 Munster Senior Football Championship are to be played on Saturdays.Kerry are to open with a semi-final away to Clare...
Kerry Duo Take Part In AFL Europe Combine
Kerry was amongst the Counties represented at the latest Australian Football League Europe Combine.The 42.ie reports that Paul O’Shea and Colm Moriarty took part...
Evening Sports Update
HOCKEYThe Irish men's side suffered a narrow defeat to the reigning champions in their first World Cup match in 28-years.Alexander Cox's side...
Dunloe Shield Final Victory For PS Sliabh Luachra
Kerry Colleges GAADunloe Shield Final, for U16.5 B footballPS Sliabh Luachra 3-14 Pres Milltown 0-11
Preliminary design on new Killarney hospital nearing completion
A preliminary design on a new Killarney hospital is nearing completion.At the recent Regional Health Forum, Fianna Fáil councillor John Joe Culloty asked...
