Nora May O’Sullivan (née Downing), Doughhill, Kenmare.

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home on Tuesday (March, 17th), from 5pm, followed by removal at 7pm, to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday (March,18th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Old Kenmare, Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Palliative Care, Kerry Branch, c/o Finnegan’s Funeral Home.

In an effort to follow best practice, in line with HSE Health & Safety Guidelines and with the support and agreement of Nora May’s family, we encourage no handshaking or use of condolence book. Funeral Mass is for family members only . The family will have a celebration of Nora May’s life at a later date and would appreciate your attendance at that time.