Nora May O’ Sullivan, late of Knocknageeha, Gneeveguilla, London and Rathmore.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing in St. Bridget’s Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla today (Thursday May 23rd) from 7pm to 9pm followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla.  Requiem Mass for will take place tomorrow Friday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR