Nora May O’ Sullivan, late of Knocknageeha, Gneeveguilla, London and Rathmore.

Reposing in St. Bridget’s Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla today (Thursday May 23rd) from 7pm to 9pm followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. Requiem Mass for will take place tomorrow Friday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery
Latest News
Minister Griffin says substantial funding for two of Kerry’s greenway projects imminent
Minister for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin says substantial funding for two of Kerry's greenway projects is expected be announced in the coming weeks.Minister...
Cost of Kerry County Council’s Machinery Yard increases by 19% in one year
Kerry County Council's Machinery Yard spent €4.1 million last year.Kerry County Council revealed the total costs for their Machinery Yard over the past five...
Tralee Brothers In Ireland Under 16 Basketball Squad
The Pollmann-Daamen brothers from Tralee have been included in the final 12-player squad to represent Ireland at the upcoming FIBA Under 16 Men's European...
New bye-law aims to conserve sea trout in south Kerry
A new bye-law is aiming to conserve sea trout in south Kerry.The Department of Communications, Climate Action and the Environment has introduced the bye-law...
No winner of last night’s Lotto jackpot of €2 million
There was no winner of last night's Lotto jackpot of €2 million.Two players won over €48,000 after matching 5 numbers and the Bonus -...
Latest Sports
Thursday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
RESULTSJimmy Falvey Memorial Youth Cup 1/4 Final Mastergeeha Fc 0-5 Killarney Celtic12 Girls Premier Killarney Celtic White 3-2 Listowel Celtic.FIXTURESDominos Pizza Reserve Cup (extra time &...
Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
RESULTSCeltic Challenge Minor Hurling Round 4 Kerry 1-23 North Cork 2-20South Kerry Hurling Board's Senior League Kenmare 2-15 St Pats East Kerry 1-9U16 East Region League...