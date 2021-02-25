Nora Mary Hickey, New York and formerly of Ballinattin, Knocknagoshel.

Nora Mary was predeceased by her parents, Laurence and Mary Ann, sister, Sheila (New York), sisters-in-law, Mary and Phil, brother-in-law, Gerald. She will be sadly missed by her sisters, Bride (Barry), Angela (London), brothers, James, Lar and Dan (Mayo), sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Requiem mass for Nora Mary Hickey will take place on Friday (Feb 26th) in St. Monica’s Church, New York at 3pm (Irish time). Live streaming of Nora Mary’s requiem mass will be available on this link:

https://boxcast.tv/view/funeral-for-nora-hicks-bjrdbdxkcqswzszksmxv

A memorial mass will be celebrated for Nora Mary at St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel at a later date, followed by interment of ashes.

Enquiries to Leahy’s Funeral Director’s Knocknagoshel Village.

