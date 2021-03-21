Nora Mangan (nee Nolan), Knocknagoshel.

A private funeral will take place for Nora. A memorial mass will be held for Nora at a later date when government advice and public safety allow.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Joe, daughter Maura and sisters Mary and Peggy. Loving Mam to Anne, Brendan, Tony and Patrick. Deeply regretted by her brother Teddy and sisters Eileen and Nancy. Nora will be sadly missed by her son-in-law John and daughter-in-law Máiréad. Loving grandmother to Róisín, Michael, Anne Marie, Jack, Laoise, Natalia and Alexei and great-grandmother to Finn.

May Nora Rest in Peace

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

