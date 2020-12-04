Nora Mai Kissane née Breen, Kissane’s Shop, Carnahone, Beaufort.

A private family funeral will take place for Nora Mai with her requiem mass on Saturday morning at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Beaufort. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

