reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Sunday from 5 to 8pm followed by removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow. Requiem mass on Monday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Killeentierna, Currow. Family flowers only. Donations to Sr. Consilio, Cuan Mhuire.
Latest News
New South Kerry golf course results in increase in private flights into Kerry Airport
A new South Kerry golf course has resulted in an increase in private charter flights into Kerry Airport.The Hogs Head Golf Club opened in...
Nora Mai Fleming nee O’Connor, Farrankeal, Currow and late of Mount, Scartaglen
Ring of Kerry road outside Killarney will be closed temporarily to facilitate works later...
The Ring of Kerry road outside Killarney will be closed temporarily to facilitate works later this month.The N71 road between Torc Waterfall and the...
Groupings Finalised For Next Phase Of SSE Airtricity U15 League
Groupings have been finalised for the next phase of the SSE Airtricity U15 League.Kerry will face Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians, Waterford, Galway and Cork.
Kerry V Kildare Off In U20 Football League
Kerry against Kildare will not go ahead tomorrow in the U20s John Kerins Development Football League.The match is off by mutual agreement.
Latest Sports
Kerry Beaten By Drogheda At Kennedy Cup
Kerry have been beaten by Drogheda at the Kennedy Cup.They went down 5-1 and will play South Belfast in the 15th place play-off at...