Nora Mai Fleming nee O’Connor, Farrankeal, Currow and late of Mount, Scartaglen

reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Sunday from 5 to 8pm followed by removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow. Requiem mass on Monday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Killeentierna, Currow. Family flowers only. Donations to Sr. Consilio, Cuan Mhuire.