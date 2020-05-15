Nora Kelly (nee O Shea), Riverview, Cahersiveen

Removal to Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church for a private family funeral mass for Nora, on Friday, May 15th at 11am. Burial afterward in Reilig Cill Fhaolain.

Funeral Mass can be streamed live on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Donations, if desired, to St Anne’s Hospital, Cahersiveen.

Enquiries to Daly’s Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen

