Nora Kelliher O’Grady nee Looney, ‘Santa Maria’, Clonmore, Ballymullen, Tralee and formerly of ‘The Shop’, Kevin Barry’s Villas

reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 5 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Thursday at 10am, burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

