Nora Healy (née O’Donoghue), Knockaclare, Lyreacrompane.

Predeceased by her parents Con and Mary and her sister Mary. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband JJ, sons Niall, John, James and Tony, her 7 grandchildren, sister Joan,daughters-in-law Josephine, Deirdre, Fiona and Becky, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends. R.I.P

A private family Funeral will take place for Nora, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in the Church of Our Lady of The Assumption, Rathea, on Monday morning at 11 a.m, with burial afterwards in Lyreacrompane Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry or c/o Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.

