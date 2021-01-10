Nora Gould (née McCarthy), Pilgrim Hill, Kilmorna.

A private Family funeral will take place for Nora, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh, on Monday afternoon at 3 p.m, which will be and live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie (Duagh page), with burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.

House private, please.

Family flowers only Donations, if desired, to University Hospital, Kerry or c/o Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.

Predeceased by her husband Ned, brothers Jack and Jimmy, sisters Peg and Hannah, daughter-in-law Nuala and grand-daughter Shannon. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons John, Denis, Jim, Ned and Tony, daughters Mary, Margaret, Carmel, Helen, Rose, Liz and Angela, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers Tom and Denis, sister Mary, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brother-in-law Jimmy, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.