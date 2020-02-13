Nora Evans née Farrell, Ballyarkane, Castlemaine and formerly of Doonacurry, Co. Longford

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine on Friday evening from 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm. Funeral arriving Saturday morning to St. Gobnait’s Church Keel for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in The Adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry.

