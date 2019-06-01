Nora Buckley (née Casey), Lyreacrompane, Listowel & late of Duagh.

Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Sunday evening, (June 2nd), from 5.30pm – 7.30pm, followed by removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Lyreacrompane. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday, (June 3rd), at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lyreacrompane, Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to a charity of your choice.
