Nominations for Tralee and Castleisland electoral areas submitted for Fianna Fáil convention ahead of local elections

Nominations for both the Tralee and Castleisland electoral areas have been submitted for the Fianna Fáil convention ahead of next year’s local elections.

Four candidates have been nominated in both areas.

In the Tralee electoral area sitting Cllrs Norma Foley and Tom McEllistrim have been nominated alongside Fionnán Fitzgerald and Ann McEllistrim.





Three of those candidates, Cllrs Norma Foley and Tom McEllistrim, and Fionnán Fitzgerald, are also nominated in the Castleisland area.

Sitting Cllr John Joe Culloty is also nominated for the Castleisland electoral area.

Meanwhile in the Listowel area, Cllrs Jimmy Moloney and John Lucid are nominated alongside Luke Kindelan and Michael Leen.

In the Kenmare electoral area Cllrs Norma Moriarty, Michael Cahill and John Francis Flynn along with former Minister and Ceann Comhairle John O’Donoghue have been nominated for convention.

The deadline for nominations in both Dingle and Killarney has not yet closed.

A date for the Fianna Fáil convention hasn’t yet been confirmed.