Nominations sought for Lee Strand/Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards

Nominations are being sought for this year’s Lee Strand/Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards.

The awards recognise the contribution young people make and have made to their communities around Kerry during these challenging times.

The Kerry division of An Garda Síochána put out a call for nominations for those aged between 13 and 21-years-old.

Chief Superintendent Eileen Foster paid tribute to all young people who’ve made a positive contribution to their community:

The closing date for receipt of nominations is 12 noon on Friday, February 26th.

Nominations will be accepted from individuals, community and voluntary groups, schools and youth clubs/organisations.

Nomination forms are available to download on www.leestrand.ie