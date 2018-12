Nominations are being sought for the Kerry Person of the Year and the Laochra Chiarraí awards.

The Kerry Association in Dublin is seeking nominations for the prestigious Kerry Person of the Year award, which was previously won by Colm Cooper, Archdeacon Michael Murphy and Sean Kelly.

In addition, groups or organisations in Kerry are invited to submit their name for Laochra Chiarraí.





The closing date for nominations is December 31st.

Forms are available on www.kerryassociation.ie