Nominations Revealed For Kerry Senior Hurling All Stars

The seventh annual Kerry Senior Hurling Championship All Stars event is to take place this Saturday in the Forge Bar, Causeway.

As well as a team of the year being revealed, there’s awards for Player of the Year in the Senior and Young Player categories.

Kilmoyley remain at the top of the Roll of Honour in terms of the most individual awards won while the current county champions Causeway have the most players included this year in the list of forty five nominations.

Daniel Collins with five awards has singularly won more than any other player, and, is nominated once again this year, as is Padraig Boyle, who is the only player to have won the Senior Player of the Year award on two occasions.

Eighteen of the players nominated have previously won awards while for the very first time, a father and son, John Mike, and Gavin Dooley are in the running for individual awards.

Nominations in full:

Goalkeeper Darren Delaney (St Brendans), John Mike Dooley (Causeway), Adam O Sullivan (Crotta),

Right corner back Declan Mc Carthy (Lixnaw), Sean Sheehan (Causeway), Adrian Mahony (Crotta),

Full back Conor O Keeffe (Lixnaw), Muiris Delaney (Causeway), Stephen Leen (St Brendans ),

Left corner back Sean Weir (Crotta O Neills), Dougie Fitzell (Kilmoyley), Ger Stackpoole (Lixnaw),

Right half back Brendan Brosnan (Lixnaw), Robert Collins (Kilmoyley), Evan Murphy (Causeway),

Centre back Jason Diggins (Causeway), Darragh Shanahan (Lixnaw), Michael Leane (Ballyheigue),

Left half back Darren Dineen (St Brendans), Stephen O Sullivan (Abbeydorney), Anthony Fealy (Causeway),

Midfield Jeremy Mc Kenna (Lixnaw), Donal Hunt (Crotta), David Griffin (St Brendans), John Griffin (Lixnaw), Barry O Mahony (Crotta), Keith Carmody (Causeway),

Right half forward Daniel Collins (Kilmoyley), Brandon Barrett (Causeway), Jack Goulding (Ballyduff),

Centre forward Shane Conway (Lixnaw), Joseph Diggins (Causeway), John Egan (St Brendans),

Left half forward Shane Nolan (Crotta), Maurice O Connor (Kilmoyley), Bryan Murphy (Causeway),

Right corner forward Jason Wallace (Lixnaw), Padraig Boyle (Ballyduff), Gavin Dooley (Causeway),

Full forward Jordan Conway (Crotta), Colum Harty (Causeway), Ricky Heffernan (Lixnaw),

Left corner forward P.J. Keane (Abbeydorney), Dan Goggin (Causeway), Cian Hussey (St Brendans).

Guests on the night will include the Kerry Rose Sally Anne Leahy, while it is expected that members of Kerry’s victorious camogie squad will also be in attendance. Proceedings get underway at 8.30.