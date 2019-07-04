Noelette Purcell, Killeen Apartments, Iveragh Road, Killorglin and formerly of Laune View, Killorglin

reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin on Friday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. James’s Church, Killorglin. Requiem mass on Saturday at 10.30am. Private cremation will follow. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St. Vincent de Paul.
Latest News
Padraig Harrington Leads The Irish Open as Day One comes to a Close
GOLFPadraig Harrington is the leader on day one of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.He's 7-under par and two shot's ahead of the...
Mickey Rahilly, late of Chicago and formerly of Knockacorrin, Currow
Cremation will take place in Chicago. A Memorial Mass will take place in The Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen at a later...
That’s Jazz – July 3rd, 2019
That's Jazz this week includes Dizzy Gillespie and Billie Holiday, new music from Dave Stryker and Gwilym Simcock among others, and a couple of...
Bird’s Eye View – July 4th, 2019
Frank King joins Jerry for Bird’s Eye View and answers your questions on birds and wildlife.
A Priest’s Life – July 4th, 2019
Fr Denis O’Mahony is the parish priest of Abbeydorney. He describes what it’s like being a priest these days.
Latest Sports
Padraig Harrington Leads The Irish Open as Day One comes to a Close
GOLFPadraig Harrington is the leader on day one of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.He's 7-under par and two shot's ahead of the...
Evening Sports Update
GOLFPadraig Harrington is the course leader on day one of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.He's moved to 6-under par and one clear...
Barry Geraghty Hoping For Listowel Return To Racing
Jockey Barry Geraghty will miss the Galway Festival as he continues to recover from a double leg break.The 39-year-old's recovery from fractures to...