Noelette Purcell, Killeen Apartments, Iveragh Road, Killorglin and formerly of Laune View, Killorglin

reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin on Friday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. James’s Church, Killorglin. Requiem mass on Saturday at 10.30am. Private cremation will follow. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St. Vincent de Paul.

