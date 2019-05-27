Noel O’Sullivan, Hawley Park, Tralee.

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Boherbee, Tralee tomorrow Tuesday (May 28th) from 5pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 10am. Burial afterwards in New Rath Lawn Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Dialysis unit, University Hospital Kerry c/o Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.