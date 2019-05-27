Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Boherbee, Tralee tomorrow Tuesday (May 28th) from 5pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 10am. Burial afterwards in New Rath Lawn Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Dialysis unit, University Hospital Kerry c/o Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.
Latest News
Noel O’Sullivan, Hawley Park, Tralee.
An Bord Pleanala grants permission for solar farm in North Kerry
An Bord Pleanala has granted planning permission for a solar farm in North Kerry.Terra Solar II Limited had sought planning permission for ten years...
Calls for council to take over the running of Killarney National Park
There are calls for Kerry County Council to take over the running of Killarney National Park.Independent councillor in the Kenmare Electoral Area Dan McCarthy...
European and local candidates have until Friday to remove posters and signage
Kerry County Council is advising candidates in the local and European elections that election posters and signage need to be removed by this Friday.Candidates...
Former Sinn Féin councillor says he is not finished with politics
An outgoing Sinn Féin councillor, who was not re-elected, says he is not finished with politics.Damian Quigg, who represented the party on Kerry County...
Latest Sports
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAADates, times, and venues will be confirmed tomorrow for the first round qualifiers in the All-Ireland senior football championship.Neighbours Monaghan and Fermanagh will meet...
Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
All-Ireland Hardball Junior Singles Final Jack O’Shea, Glenbeigh beat David Walsh, Cork 21-12 21-17Lee Strand County U12 Football League Phase 2 Round 2 Div 1A...
Morning Sports Update
SOCCERMan City's chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak claims the club have given 'clear answers' to UEFA over its financial fair play investigation of the Premier League...