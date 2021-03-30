Noel O’Mahony, Kilderry, Milltown.

Sadly missed by his sister Patricia (Hartnett), brother-in-law Denis, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours & friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Noel with his requiem mass tomorrow Wednesday at 11am in the Sacred Heart Church, Milltown. Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart

Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

