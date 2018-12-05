Noel O’Hara, Ballyconry, Lisselton.

Reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ballyduff tomorrow Thursday (Dec 6th) from 4.30pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. John’s Church, Ballybunion. Requiem mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Ballybunion. Family flowers only please.

