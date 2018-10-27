Noel Kelleher, The Fertha Bar, Caherciveen.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen this (Saturday) evening from 7pm – 9pm and tomorrow (Sunday) from 6pm – 8pm. Remains will arrive at The O’Connell Memorial Church on Monday at 10.30am, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahersiveen. Enquiries to Garvey’s Undertakers, Cahersiveen.

