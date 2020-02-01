Noel Drury, 31, Marian Park, Ballyheigue, Tralee.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue on Sunday (Feb.2nd), from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Feb 3rd), at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballyheigue.  Family flowers only.  Donations if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR