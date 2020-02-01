Noel Drury, 31, Marian Park, Ballyheigue, Tralee.

Reposing at Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue on Sunday (Feb.2nd), from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Feb 3rd), at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballyheigue. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.
Latest News
Kerry IHF calls on election candidates to support tourism
Kerry hoteliers and guesthouse owners are calling on election candidates to commit to decisive action to support tourism.Chair of the Kerry branch of the...
Council denies data protection used as smoke screen
The Chief Executive of Kerry County council has denied that data protection legislation is being used as a smoke screen by the local authority.Moira...
Implementation of pedestrian crossing outside Killarney school moves closer to reality
The implementation of a pedestrian crossing outside a Killarney school is one step closer to becoming a reality.A deputation addressed Kerry County Council last...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYIreland are leading Scotland in the second half of their opening Six Nations game.Caelon Doris went off injured in his debut within four minutes...
Latest Sports
Community Games Update
Nelius Collins reviews the Community Games Indoor Soccer.