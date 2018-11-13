Noel Delahunty, Scrahen, Sneem.

Reposing at his home in Scrahen, Sneem tomorrow Wednesday (Nov 14th) from 4pm to 8pm. Removal from his home on Thursday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Sneem for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Enquiries to Drummond Brothers Undertakers Sneem.
James Murphy, Kilcow, Castleisland & late of Glounsharoon, Castleisland.
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Wednesday (Nov 14th) from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Castleisland Parish Church on Thursday for...
Maureen Walsh née O’Shea, Cloon, Ballinskelligs.
Reposing at Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville tomorrow Wednesday (Nov 14th) from 5.30pm to 7.45pm followed by removal to St. Michael’s Church, Dungegan arriving at...
Danny ‘Dan Jerh’ O’Sullivan, Gortnadullagh, Kenmare.
Reposing at Finnegan's Funeral Home, Kenmare. Rosary this evening at 8.45pm. Reposing tomorrow Wednesday from 5pm followed by removal at 7pm to Holy...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYFormer Ireland coach Eddie O'Sullivan has concerns about the referee ahead of Saturday's November test with New Zealand.It follows Johnny Sexton's comments about Wayne...
Young Hints At Kerry Future
Killian Young has hinted that he will make himself available for selection with Kerry for 2019.The 31 year-old told Radio Kerry’s Terrace Talk programme...
Tuesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
LEESTRAND U18 DIV 1 GIRLS: Team Kerry 50 St Pauls 52Leestrand U18 DIV2 Boys : TK Vixens 46 St Josephs 61LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3...