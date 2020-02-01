Noel Cronin, South View Terrace, Waterville.

Waking at Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville this (Saturday) evening (Feb.1st) from 6pm – 9pm and tomorrow Sunday (Feb.2nd), from 5pm – 8.30pm, followed by removal to St. Finian’s Church, Waterville, arriving there at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Feb.3rd), at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Kerry Cancer Support Group. Inquiries to O’Dwyer Undertakers, Waterville.