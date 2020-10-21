Noel Carey, Rathea, Listowel.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brothers Dan and Jeremiah, sisters Noreen, Kathleen, Marian and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

A private funeral will take place for Noel, with a memorial Mass being celebrated at a later date.

