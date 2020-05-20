Noel Boyle, more affectionately known as Noel “The Crusher” Boyle of Well Street, Ballylongford

In accordance with HSE Guidelines Noel “Crusher” Boyle’s funeral will be strictly private and for family members only. A Funeral Mass to Celebrate his life will be held at a later date. We thank you for your understanding at this particular sad time for the family

