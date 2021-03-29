No swimming at South Kerry Beach – March 29th, 2021

People will be advised not to swim at Cuas Crom beach near Cahersiveen for the whole summer. It was revealed at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting that water quality at the beach has now been officially designated as poor by the Environmental Protection Agency. As a result, Kerry County Council is obliged to erect notices at the beach, advising members of the public not to swim there. Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty discusses the impact of this with Jerry O’Sullivan:
