No supplementary register complaint to County Registrar or Kerry County Council

No complaint in relation to the supplementary register of voters has been received by the County Registrar or Kerry County Council.

Yesterday, it was revealed that Gardaí are making preliminary enquiries into allegations of interference with the register.

It’s understood the allegations relate to the Killarney Electoral Area.





It’s claimed a person gathered up application forms for the supplementary register, had them signed by members of the public and had the forms stamped by a Garda without the people the forms related to being present.

Both County Registrar, Padraig Burke and Returning Officer with Kerry County Council, Martin O’Donoghue have told Radio Kerry News that they have not received any complaint in relation to the supplementary register, which is currently being finalised and will be issued next Tuesday.

Mr Burke said if someone has committed an offence Gardaí will investigate and if there is a breach found it will be up to the DPP to prosecute.

Meanwhile, independent councillor Brendan Cronin is calling for a full Garda investigation into the allegations, which he says raise very serious legal issues.

He condemned the actions and said neither he nor his organisation was involved in any way.

Cllr Cronin said the person who organised and facilitated this alleged act should be identified as it has cast a shadow over the good name of all candidates.