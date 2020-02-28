No Super League Promotion Play-Off For Kerry Basketball Club

Scott’s Lakers St. Paul’s Killarney have opted against participating in the Men’s Super League promotion play-off.

Having finished as runners-up in the National League Lakers could have played the second last team in the Super League, with the winner then competing in the top flight next season.

However, Lakers have decided to instead continue playing in the National League. The have today released the following statement:

Killarney basketball side Scotts Lakers/St. Paul’s will compete in the National League Mens Division One again next season. After a successful campaign , the Lakers will finish runners-up this season and have the option of challenging for a place in the Superleague in a play-off match scheduled for March 21st. Basketball Ireland competition rules allow the Division One runners-up the option of playing the second last team in the Superleague at a neutral venue with the winners advancing to the Superleague next season.

However it is not compulsory for the Division One team to participate in this fixture and after much deliberation and consideration, Scotts Lakers have decided to remain in Division One next season. Great credit is due to the current group of players and coaching team for securing second place in the league a full three weeks before the conclusion of the regular season. There is no doubt that the prospect of Superleague promotion and participation is very appealing and it is the ultimate goal of the club in the next few years. However the general consensus among club members is to concentrate on Division One in the short term future, to increase the strength in depth of the squad and to develop the club structure.

St. Paul’s Basketball Club have over 400 juvenile members and the return of National League basketball to Killarney in the past three years has been a huge source of inspiration to many young players who aspire to play at a higher level in the future. Several underage players in the club have the potential and ability to progress to National League level and the club wants to develop this player pathway progression allowing them to opportunity to succeed.

The recent public meeting about Mens National League basketball in Killarney heard a lot of positivity and enthusiasm to continue with national league and the importance to develop young players was also emphasised. Club officers are confident that the future of Killarney basketball is bright and encouraging. Development and progression will continue in division one next season. Superleague promotion opportunities will arise again when the club is in a stronger position to challenge and participate at that level.