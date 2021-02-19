No All Stars Joy For Kerry Forward

Kerry’s David Clifford has missed out on a PWC All-Star for the 2020 season.

All-Ireland senior football champions Dublin have collected nine awards; Brian Fenton, James McCarthy, Ciaran Kilkenny, Con O’Callaghan, Niall Scully, Dean Rock, John Small, Eoin Murchan and Michael Fitzsimons.

Ulster champions Cavan have three players in this year’s team; Goalkeeper Raymond Galligan, full-back Padraig Faulkner and midfielder Thomas Galligan.

Conor Sweeney captained Tipperary to their first Munster crown since 1935 back in November and he’s rewarded with a place at full-forward.

Mayo’s Cillian O’Connor and Oisin Mullin complete the side.

The Hurling All-Star team, Football and Hurling Players of the Year and Football and Hurling Young Players of the Year will be revealed tomorrow evening.