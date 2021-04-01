No social houses in Killorglin suitable for elderly people or those with disability

There are currently no social houses in Killorglin that are suitable for a person who’s elderly or has a disability.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor John Francis Flynn, who raised the matter at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

He says that all housing projects should have a certain percentage suitable for people who can’t use stairs.

Cllr Flynn says he knows of one pensioner sleeping on a couch as he’s unable to climb stairs, while another woman can’t return to her home from hospital for the same reason.

He says there are 14 brand new social houses in Ardmoniel and not one of them is suitable for people who can’t climb stairs.

He suggested ground-floor bedrooms should be included in 50% of housing projects.

In response, Martin O’Donoghue, Kenmare Municipal District manager, said that housing adaptation grants are available for the individual cases Cllr Flynn mentioned, and these can be used to fit stairlifts.

Mr O’Donoghue added applications for these grants are still processed during Level 5 restrictions.

He said all social housing units delivered contain a range of property types, and all meet the standards required for disability access.

Mr O’Donoghue explained that certain houses are built to meet specific needs, which are agreed at the design stage.

The reply to Cllr Flynn’s motion on the matter stated that sites at Farrantoreen and Glenbeigh will be considered for suitable social housing projects to cater for the housing need in the area.

It said the exact type of unit that will be constructed is yet to be determined, but provision for people who are elderly or have a disability will be examined.