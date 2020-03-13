No public Masses in Kerry until next Thursday

No public Masses will be celebrated in the Diocese of Kerry until next Thursday.

The diocese has taken the measure in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

There will be no daily, weekend Masses or other liturgies this weekend or on St Patrick’s Day.

The diocese says priests will continue to celebrate their Masses, without a congregation, for all the people of the diocese. Where possible this will be broadcast via parish radio or webcam / streaming.

The diocese will seek to consult widely and by Thursday will make decisions regarding the next few weeks.