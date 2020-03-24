No Promotion For Kerry As Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues Cancelled

Kerry will not be promoted from Division 2 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League this year.

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association Management Committee has made the decision to cancel all the Leagues for 2020.

The LGFA said earlier today “With the suspension of all activity at club, inter-county and educational levels until March 29, which no doubt will be extended on the advice of the HSE and government in the coming days, we have had to look at all activities which were ongoing since January and some planned to take place over the coming weeks.”

Kerry were top of the table with 5 wins from 5.

Kerry joint manager Darragh Long https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/DLong-1.mp3

Also cancelled are:

the HEC O’Connor Cup, which was to be held in Kerry

Post Primary Schools Competitions

the U14s Competition

Interprovincials

Féile na nÓg

and

Féile Skills.

The TG4 Championship will be reviewed on an ongoing basis in line with government guidelines.

In relation to the U16 and U18 competitions there is the possibility of provincial action depending on when activities resume.