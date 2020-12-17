No proceedings initiated against IT Tralee students for alleged COVID-19 breaches

IT Tralee says it hasn’t had to initiate proceedings against students for alleged breaches of COVID-19 restrictions such as house parties.

The IT says in partnership with the students’ union and a number of external stakeholders, they’ve worked together to inform students and staff as to how best to protect their campus community during the pandemic.

The third-level institute, along with Cork Institute of Technology, will officially merge to become the Munster Technological University on January 1st.