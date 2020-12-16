No plans to return asylum seekers to Skellig Star

There are no plans to return asylum seekers to the Skellig Star Accommodation Centre.

That’s according to Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly, who was speaking after a report on RTE radio, which stated that the former hotel has been renovated.

Deputy Daly says the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth was asked as part of the report if there were plans to put asylum seekers back into the Cahersiveen facility.

He says the department is not considering to home asylum seekers there.

Deputy Pa Daly maintains that the former hotel is an inappropriate location for people seeking asylum, for a number of reasons.