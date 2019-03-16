There are no plans to provide x-ray outreach services in Dingle.

That’s according to Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, in response to a call from Cllr Damian Quigg at the recent HSE South Regional Health Forum.

Killorglin Cllr Damian Quigg, who’s a member of the Regional Health Forum, called for an outreach x-ray service for Ospidéal Pobal Chorca Dhuibhne – the West Kerry Community Hospital.





He says parts of West Kerry are over 40 miles from University Hospital Kerry, Tralee, where the vast majority have to attend.

He feels these services should be available locally, especially as West Kerry Community Hospital is underused.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare say the costs of establishing such a service in Dingle are considerable and include upgrading the infrastructure, purchasing equipment, and staffing the service.

They also add that UHK currently provides x-ray and other diagnostic services to the population in and around Tralee and West Kerry.

There’s also access to ultrasound in Primary Care Centres in Kenmare and Ballyheigue, and access to x-rays in Caherciveen Community Hospital.