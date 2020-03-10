No plans to erect signage warning of ticks in Killarney National Park

The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht does not intend to erect signage in Killarney National Park advising visitors to check themselves for ticks.

Last July Kerry County Council stated it would liaise with the HSE to seek their advice in relation to erecting signage warning the public of the prevalence of ticks within the National Park.

Independent councillor Maura Healy Rae sought an update on this matter at the recent meeting.

Correspondence from Mr Seamus Hassett, Regional Manager of the National Park was presented in response to Cllr Maura Healy Rae’s motion.

It stated the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht does not intend to erect such signage.

It adds the presence of ticks, which transfer Lyme Disease, is an issue throughout the countryside and is not confined to National Parks, Nature Reserves or designated lands.

The Department also stated it’s not aware of any scientific proof of an increase in ticks, but adds information on ticks is contained on the health and safety section of the Killarney National Park website.

(https://www.killarneynationalpark.ie/plan-your-visit/safety-in-the-park/)

Cllr Maura Healy Rae said the council owns the lands outside the National Park, and asked the council to commit to erecting these signs at all entrances.

She said she doesn’t want to scaremonger, but she feels signs should be erected to advise visitors.